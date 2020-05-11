The Franklin County Site-Based Decision Making Council is accepting nominations for parent representative for the 2020-21 school year.

Nomination forms are due by 4 p.m. on Friday and can be emailed to Paula Meyer at paula.meyer@franklin.kyschools.us or mailed to FCHS at 1100 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

No late submissions will be accepted.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription