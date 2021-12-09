The Franklin County High School Site-Based Decision Making Council is seeking parent nominations for a vacancy on the council.

Each school has a council composed of the principal, elected teachers, and elected parents who make many of the most important decisions about how their school will work. The council offers a chance to learn about the school, work closely with teachers and help make the school more successful. 

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Parent members of the council are elected by parents. 

Nominations are due to the parent election representative by email at todd.bailey21@gmail.com no later than 11:59 pm on Monday. 

The election will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All parents are eligible to vote in this election. 

Results will be announced on the Franklin County High School Facebook page.

