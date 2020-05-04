May 16 was going to be a big day for Franklin County High School seniors.
That was supposed to be the day of their prom, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the senior class isn’t letting the day go by unnoticed.
FCHS’ seniors are having a parade through town on May 16, complete with an escort from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
“I had the idea and went to all the class officers and Mr. Johnson, of course,” said Autum Bailey, co-vice president of the senior class. Terry Johnson is the senior class sponsor.
“I got the idea seeing other districts doing parades, and we had a parade for my sister’s birthday. Everyone was so supportive, and this way we could give them something they deserve.”
Those participating in the parade will begin lining up behind the school at 11:30 a.m. The parade will begin at noon and go down East Main Street to Capital Avenue, around the Capitol and past the Governor’s Mansion before heading back down Capital Avenue.
The parade will end when participants reach East Main.
“We talked about doing one in early April, and we were going to do it on April 11,” Bailey said. “I’m not sure why we picked that day.”
When that day didn’t work out, the parade was pushed back.
“The next time we decided to pick an important date,” Bailey said.
The parade will follow current CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Social distancing will be observed. There can be just one person per car, unless all the people in the car are isolating together.
Family, friends and school faculty and staff may park their cars in front of the school, on the parade route, on Capitol Avenue or around the Capitol building to see the seniors drive by.
Family and friends are encouraged to make posters and signs, but they must remain in their cars at all times. There can be no groups formed standing outside the cars, and there will be police officers on Capital Avenue to make sure everyone is practicing social distancing.
Seniors are being asked to decorate their cars by hanging jerseys or other school decorations in their windows.
Froggy 104.9 will be broadcasting special songs and shoutouts during the parade.
Seniors are asked to contact one of the senior class officers or Johnson by Wednesday if they plan to be in the parade so the sheriff's office can be given a set number of participants.
The class officers, besides Bailey, are co-presidents Amelia Peavler and Camden Ritchie, co-vice president Peyton McElmurray, co-treasurers Jake Thomas and Jake Parritt and co-secretaries Taryn Ritchie and Aaliyah Jones.
“I think people are excited to get out and see people,” Bailey said.
