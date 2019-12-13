Franklin County High School had 20 students in the All-State Choir this year.
The following students are Kentucky Music Educators Association Senior High All-State participants Ruth Noel, Regan Gregory, Anna Dudley, Ben Lott, Cooper Hendrix, Jake Parritt, Matthew Morris, Aaliyah Jones, Katie Rose and Liz Anderson.
The following freshmen are Kentucky American Choral Directors Association Junior High All-State High Choir participants: Anna Dooley, Amy VanQuaethem, Sydney Parritt, Sarah Johnson, Grace Hutcherson, Jonnell Martin, Garrett Bourne, Emanuel Smith, PJ Marshall and Ethan Tabor. Elkhorn Middle Students Dakota Kinsella and Kenzie Rose were also selected for KYACDA All-State Junior High Choir.
Bourne and Marshall were selected for KMEA Junior High All-State.