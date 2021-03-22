The Franklin County High School Site-Based Decision Making Council is accepting nominations for 21-22 SBDM Parent Representatives from April 12-21.  

Nomination forms are available on the FCHS website, www.franklin.kyschools.us/fchs/home, and in the front office of the school.
 
Submit nomination forms to the FCHS front office or by email to paula.meyer@franklin.kyschools.us. Forms may also be submitted to FCHS, 1100 E. Main St., Frankfort, Ky. 40601.   
 
The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. April 21. No late submissions can be accepted. Please call the school at 502-695-6750 with any questions. 
 

