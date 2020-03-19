FCS feeding Mullins
Buy Now

Elvi Mullins, 11, left, and Carleigh Mullins, 12, pick up breakfast and lunch at the Georgetown Trailer Park Tuesday. Franklin County Schools launched its mobile emergency feeding sites Tuesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Franklin County Schools has doubled down on the number of meals its emergency feeding program is serving students 18 and younger.

The program, which began on Monday and launched at mobile sites on Tuesday, is now serving breakfast and lunch at both middle schools and at 14 locations around the county. The additional breakfast runs were added Wednesday.

Bondurant and Elkhorn middle schools are offering breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

West side mobile sites and meal times are as follows:

• River Bend Road in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office parking lot — breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 10:50 a.m.

• Woodside Apartments on Louisville Road — breakfast at 8:25 a.m. and lunch at 11:20 a.m.

• Farmdale subdivision on Cherry Lane — breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and lunch at 12:10 p.m.

East side mobile sites and meal times are as follows:

• Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive — breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 10:50 a.m.

• Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road — breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 10:50 a.m.

• Ridgewood subdivision on Shenandoah Drive — breakfast at 8:25 a.m. and lunch at 11:20 a.m.

• Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road — breakfast at 8:25 a.m. and lunch at 11:15 a.m.

• Austin Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive — breakfast at 8:50 a.m. and lunch at 11:50 a.m.

• Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane — breakfast at 8:50 a.m. and lunch at 11:40 a.m.

• Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court — breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and lunch at 12:15 p.m.

• Centennial Drive — breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and lunch at noon.

• Thorn Hill Learning Center on Leslie Avenue — breakfast at 9:40 a.m. and lunch at 12:40 p.m.

• Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive — breakfast at 9:40 a.m. and lunch at 12:20 p.m.

Those who have questions or do not have transportation can call the FCS food hotline at 502-209-6841 to arrange a drop off.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription