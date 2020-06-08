FCS

Franklin County Schools announced its Classified Employees of the Year from each school on Monday.

Winners include:

• Shawn Ramsey, a paraeducator at Elkhorn Elementary.

• Kay Bowman, a teacher assistant at Peaks Mill.

• Marilyn Nichols, after school director at Hearn.

• Christy Quire, custodian at Franklin County Career and Technical Center.

• Margaret “Mae” Coffey, assistant director of Tiger Time afterschool program at Bridgeport.

• Bobbi Welch, registrar at Western Hills.

• Kim Crombie, secretary at Collins Lane.

• Shellee Hayden, instructional aide at The Academy.

• Lisa Owens, custodian at Franklin County High School.

• Susan Culbertson, school nutrition manager at Bondurant Middle.

• Laura Agee, kindergarten instructional assistant at the Early Learning Village.

• Silvia Viso, bookkeeper at Elkhorn Middle.

• Kim Smither, secretary special education at central office.

• Tiffany Sanford, afterschool director at Westridge.

