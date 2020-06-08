Franklin County Schools announced its Classified Employees of the Year from each school on Monday.
Winners include:
• Shawn Ramsey, a paraeducator at Elkhorn Elementary.
• Kay Bowman, a teacher assistant at Peaks Mill.
• Marilyn Nichols, after school director at Hearn.
• Christy Quire, custodian at Franklin County Career and Technical Center.
• Margaret “Mae” Coffey, assistant director of Tiger Time afterschool program at Bridgeport.
• Bobbi Welch, registrar at Western Hills.
• Kim Crombie, secretary at Collins Lane.
• Shellee Hayden, instructional aide at The Academy.
• Lisa Owens, custodian at Franklin County High School.
• Susan Culbertson, school nutrition manager at Bondurant Middle.
• Laura Agee, kindergarten instructional assistant at the Early Learning Village.
• Silvia Viso, bookkeeper at Elkhorn Middle.
• Kim Smither, secretary special education at central office.
• Tiffany Sanford, afterschool director at Westridge.
