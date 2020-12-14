Franklin County Schools leaders don’t know when they will begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine, but the district is making plans for when it arrives.
The vaccine was discussed at the school board’s working meeting Monday morning.
“We know all education personnel — cooks, bus drivers, classified staff, teachers, everyone — will be in the second wave (of vaccines),” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said during the meeting.
“What we’ve been asked to do is begin prioritizing people who are with students, making sure that they are first in line to get the vaccine. For instance, central office staff, we’re probably going to be the last to get the vaccine just because of limited interaction with students.”
Frontline workers along with long-term care residents and staff are in the first wave to receive the vaccine.
Kopp said he hasn’t heard when the district will receive the vaccine.
“Right now, what Kyle (Sexton, pupil personnel director) and our team here have been starting to have conversations about is if we only get so many vaccines on the first round, who are we going to need to get those to?” he said.
“One of the things we’ll look at doing is devising a fair way to get every one of those employees who has a great deal of contact with students vaccinated first.
“As we learn more, we’ll share more,” Kopp added. “We’ve been waiting for over a week now on further guidance (on vaccine distribution) from the Kentucky Department of Education. They still have not issued that. They sent out an email on Friday saying they were still working on that guidance. Right now we’re just kind of in a holding pattern before we can make any firm determinations.”
The KDE, Kopp said, mentioned guidance will be coming from the department and the Department of Public Health.
In another COVID-related issue, Kopp talked about the KHSAA Board of Control vote last week for winter sports to begin practice Monday with games beginning Jan. 4.
“We’re going to implement all the protocols, we’re going to make sure we’re doing everything that’s in the Healthy at School guidance document,” Kopp said, “and we’re asking our teams to separate JV from varsity to keep numbers down, do all the temperature checks and all that.
“The KHSAA said contests could begin Jan. 4, so we’re going to move forward with that date in mind, but if things occur, if we have to quarantine, all these things are subject to change on a moment-by-moment basis, kind of like we’ve done since fall with sports.”
Kopp gave an update on small groups that have been attending school in person since school started in August.
“We are still bringing small groups into schools at this time,” he said. “Those are groups that need special education services or therapy in some way, shape or form, or else we’re bringing in some limited number of students who are still having internet issues.”
The district is running about 23 buses that pick up very small numbers of students. “We’re still having very good success and our folks are doing a good job with those small groups,” Kopp said.
In other business:
• The board recognized and had a moment of silence for former Franklin County High School teacher, coach and athletics director Don Sturgeon and former board member Stan Salchli, who both died recently.
• The board recognized the Franklin County football team, which is playing for the Class 4A state championship Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
