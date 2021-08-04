franklin county schools logo one team

Franklin County Schools logo. 

Franklin County Schools approved the allocation of $500,000 to the district’s schools to help teachers with their classrooms during its board meeting Monday.

FCS Board Chairperson Natalie Lile presented the motion to the board.

“After the board approved $450,000 for school supplies (in June), where we pay for all students’ supplies, it was very well received,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal.

“There are still teachers and staff who use money out of their own pockets to get their rooms ready for school. The board came to me and wanted to know what we could do to make this happen.”

The item was added to Monday’s agenda, and the motion passed unanimously.

“This shows how the board has embraced our district promise, ‘Every student succeeds’ and how important that is,” FCS Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six said. “The board of education saw this was a great place to make it happen, and it shows their commitment to the promise.”

The $500,000 will come out of Section 7 funding, which is general funds. Kopp said at the end of the fiscal year, which was June 30, if a district has more money than it budgeted for, those extra funds can be allocated back to schools.

“With this $500,000, teachers and staff will have the funds to be able and purchase back-to-school supplies, and this could help through the course of the year,” he said, adding that the funds will be distributed equitably among the district’s schools.

Six said Section 7 funding is council allocated, and a form will be sent to schools about what its needs are for the school year.

She added that she will be going to school-based decision-making council meetings to go over the process.

“It will take a little bit of time but we want to make sure we cross our t’s and dot our i’s,” Six said.

FCS students return to school Aug. 12.

“We’re blessed to work for a board that puts students first,” Kopp said. “This will allow teachers to purchase things to help students succeed.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription