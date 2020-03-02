Due to a small error, the 2020-21 school year for Franklin County Schools will end May 26 instead of May 25.
FCS’ board approved the change at its Monday night meeting.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said there was a miscalculation and the school district’s calendar was missing one of the required school days.
The 2020-21 school year calendar was originally approved by the board last month.
The bulk of Monday night’s meeting was geared toward learning more about synthetic turf fields for Western Hills and Franklin County high schools.
The board heard presentations from Hellas Construction, The Motz Group and Vescio’s Sports Fields.
All three companies have some big-time fields under their belts.
Hellas Construction, which is based in Texas with an office in Ohio, has constructed hundreds of synthetic fields across Texas, including the field used by the Dallas Cowboys.
Hellas said its fields use pea gravel instead of sand because pea gravel drains better. Hellas also said its fields are constructed to last longer and withstand an ambulance driving across it.
Hellas also said the school system has the option to install special shock padding, which is used by NFL teams to reduce the risk of concussions.
Next to the podium was The Motz Group. The Cincinnati-based company is set to begin construction on Kentucky State University’s synthetic turf football field next week.
The Motz Group installed synthetic turf for the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Braves.
The Motz Group said its shock pads can last about 25 years while the average field needs to be replaced every 10 to 12 years.
The company also provides a quick repair service if there is an issue with the field.
Finally, Lexington’s very own Vescio's Sports Fields gave its presentation. Vescio’s is the company the University of Kentucky uses for Kroger Field and its practice fields.
Vescio’s said taking vehicles that do not have terrain-specific tires onto its fields is not recommended.
Vescio’s shock pads are estimated to cost $1 per square foot.
As for how much a synthetic turf field upgrade to each high school is going to cost, the industry standard is around $1 million, Kopp told The State Journal after the meeting.
As for how much FCS plans to spend on the upgrades, Kopp said those numbers have not been determined, but he is sitting down with district staff in the coming week to figure those details out.
The goal for the school district is to have the synthetic turf fields installed and ready to play on by Aug. 1.
