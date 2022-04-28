It took about a month for Franklin County Schools to find a solution to its central office issues.
The FCS board approved the purchase of 652 Chamberlin Ave. and three additional properties at a special called meeting Wednesday. The other properties are 636, 640 and 644 Chamberlin Ave.
There is a building at 652 Chamberlin that will serve as the district’s central office, and there are no structures on the other three lots.
“This couldn’t have been a better solution to a difficult problem,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “When we discovered the damage to our building and the structural engineer had us move out, the Kentucky Department of Education helped oug and again, I can’t thank them enough for giving us a temporary spot where we could land.”
The board approved Kopp negotiating for a property at its April 11 meeting.
The properties are being purchased from Traditional Bank for $3.4 million. Kopp said the district is putting some cash down for the purchase and is going to bond the rest of it.
“I want to be sure I give a shout out to Larry Perkins, one of our board members. When we started looking for properties, he’s really astute when it comes to buildings and properties, and he made a couple of phone calls to find out about this particular property. It was not showing on any of the searches we were doing. He found it, brought it to me and said, ‘hey, let’s go take a look at this.’”
The property at 652 Chamberlin already has two tenants, and they’ll be staying after the sale.
“Our hope, over the next few years, is again keeping those tenants, allowing them to continue to use their side of the building, which they are very happy with, and using those funds that we receive from the tenants to pay of this building. And it’s looking very, very good,” Kopp said.
“It pretty much looks like a neutral cash in, cash out. We’re able to get a very nice building where all our central office folks can be, and in essence, it pays for itself.”
The current central office, located on 190 Kings Daughters Drive, consists of three buildings, and it was purchased by the district in 2015.
The 300 building has substantial water damage, particularly on the west-facing wall, and estimates to fix the building ranged from $600,000 to nearly $1 million if a new roof and windows were installed.
“As a school district, what we plan for are buildings for our students,” Kopp said. “When we’re in a central office, we’re very hopeful that we can be in that building for a very long time because you don’t want to allocate resources that don’t directly impact students. You want to allocate those resources as best you can to students.
“Having said that, you need a place for people to be to do their jobs. So the solution this building provides us is we’re buying the building, but we have two tenants in the building that will assist us in paying the bond payment.”
The district would like to close on the properties within 60 days or possibly sooner, and Kopp’s goal is for all central office employees to be moved into the building by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
The current central office will then be put up for sale.
“It was not a smart solution for us to invest that money into fixing up that building,” Kopp said. “Here we have a solution where we have a tenant that pays us to help pay for the building, and all of us can now be in one place, so we’re real excited about that.”
Kopp is also happy about picking up additional land with the purchase.
“As part of the deal we picked up those three additional lots, and that was part of the negotiation, and that was real important to us, to have that land,” he said. “That land can be used for a lot of purposes moving forward, and it will also give us the ability to maybe talk with our community, our city, our county and look at some needs that we have and see if there’s a way we all can collaborate to use that land to solve some community needs and school needs.
“Obviously it’s school property so we obviously want to take care of our students. Our students are part of this community and our students have some significant needs, and I think we all know, we’ve all seen in the news, we do not have an indoor swimming facility that is usable right now.
“We do not have a performing arts center, and that’s something I’ve been very passionate about since coming here as superintendent. The capital city of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky needs a performing arts center; we need to have an outlet for the performing arts and for our students to learn and interact with the performing arts.
“All options are on the table. Nothing has been decided, but it’s really great to have that flexibility and to have that land to be able to say, ‘hey, here’s another option, let’s solve some problems together.’”
