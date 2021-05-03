franklin county schools logo one team

Senate Bill 128 made a supplemental school year a possibility.

On Monday the Franklin County Board of Education made it a reality for students.

The board voted unanimously to approve the supplemental year, which will allow any K-12 student enrolled this school year to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental year if they are interested in doing so.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, who recommended to the board at its regular meeting to pass the supplemental school year, said 223 students had shown interest in taking advantage of the opportunity.

“This is something a lot of school districts are struggling with,” Kopp told the board. “Ultimately, it’s a student-centered decision, so thank you.”

Students had until May 1 to let their school districts know if they were interested in taking a supplemental year, and school districts have until June 1 to decide if they accept all requests or no requests.

The board must submit its implementation plan to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.

While no student can be added to the list of those taking a supplemental year, those who have shown an interest can change their minds.

Kopp said how the supplemental year affects staffing will be determined after seeing how many students take advantage of the law.

“There are 170 other districts struggling with this,” Kopp said in a phone interview. “I said tonight it’s a little frustrating that a two-page piece of legislation has an 11-page guidance document from the KDE.”

The emergency legislation, signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 24, came about as a result of the lengthy remote instruction and barriers caused by COVID-19.

Students utilizing the supplemental year must take the same courses or courses that are extremely similar to those taken this year.

Dr. Jim Masters, the district’s K-12 director of curriculum and instruction, said seniors who officially graduate from Franklin County schools can retake courses, but the more recent grades would not count as part of their overall GPA. Students in the ninth, 10th and 11th grades who retake a course and earn a higher grade would have the higher grade go on their transcript and be part of their GPA.

The supplemental year, at the high school level, could negatively impact a school’s graduation rate.

Kopp said the formula used by the federal government to determine graduation rate says a student must graduate in four years.

“It’s a lot about the accountability formula,” he said. “If there’s a drop in graduation rate and it drops significantly it creates a situation where a high school could be put into reportable federal categories. If this happens, there are some consequences for school districts and schools, things they have to do, they have to implement.”

Despite that, Kopp didn’t hesitate to recommend approving the supplemental year.

“As superintendent, I’ll always recommend to the board to make student-centered decisions,” he said. “That’s what I did, and that’s what the Board of Education did.

“I’m proud of the Board of Education for making a student-centered decision in approving the supplemental year. We’ll deal with all the unintended consequences as they arise. We’ll be fine.”

In other business, Kopp announced that Holly Adkins, the district’s human resources director, is retiring, and Jennifer Perkins, the principal at Collins Lane Elementary, will be replacing Adkins. He also announced Greg Roush, principal at Western Hills, is retiring.

Kopp said district officials will meet with the Collins Lane Site-Based Decision Making council next week to begin the process of finding a new principal. He added that process has begun at Western Hills to replace Roush.

