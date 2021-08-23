The Franklin County Schools Board of Education approved a tax rate of 71.3 cents per $100 assessed value for real and personal property at a special-called meeting Monday.
Last year's rate was 71.8 cents.
“We’ll actually make more because there are more buildings,” FIS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “We’ve had an enormous amount of building, which then increases the total amount of revenue.
“This is a really happy thing when a school district can lower taxes but gain 4% more in revenue coming in the following year because of that. I’m very excited to be able to offer this.”
Board members Natalie Lile, Chuck Fletcher, Larry Perkins and Justin Watterson all voted for the tax rate while board member BeLinda Henson abstained.
The tax rate on motor vehicles remains 51 cents, the same amount since 1983.
“It’s hard to explain,” Henson said. “People are saying that doesn’t make any sense at all. My taxes are going down but you’re raising my taxes.”
“This is an increase in revenue of 4%, not an increase in taxes,” Kopp said. “We’ll actually lower taxes and make 4% more revenue.
“Most times you do have to raise taxes (to increase revenue by 4%), but in our case this year, we’re actually able to lower taxes by half a cent and get that extra revenue to pay for those things that we’ve talked about.”
This is the second year in a row the board has lowered the tax rate. It was 71.8 cents last year and 74.3 cents two years ago.
“Property values go up,” Kopp said. “The PVA (Property Valuation Administration) does a very good job of assessing, so those increase, and we get more building. It’s happening with quite a few districts this year. It may be what happened in housing.”
“When they did their assessments, did they inflate those numbers?” Henson asked.
“I think it inflated itself,” Kopp said about the housing market.
The housing market has been hot this year, with a lack of inventory driving up prices on property.
“You as a board will be able to say, we appreciate you very much in the community,” Kopp said. “We’re able to lower your taxes for two years in a row.”
