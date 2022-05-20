Franklin County Schools approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2023 that includes a 2% pay increase for all staff at Monday’s board meeting.

“We have a balanced budget, we’re projecting a very strong contingency at the end, and that does include a 2% raise for our employees,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.

This is the fifth time in the past six years the board has improved a 2% raise.

“I know you can’t really add percentages together, but if you think about 10% over a six-year period, that’s really an excellent job by you all investing in our employees,” Kopp told the board. “We’ve gone from 90th (in the state) in teacher pay into the upper 20s. We’re at 28th or 29th right now.”

That has given the district better options when it needs to fill positions.

“For the first time we’re hearing from other folks that they are making comments, like ‘you can drive to Franklin County and make more money,’” FCS Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six said. “It used to be we lost people to other districts around us. They are now using us as an example because you’ve been consistent in giving raises, so our staff is very appreciative of that.

“It’s nice to be able to recruit folks from other places, too, when we need positions, and we’re all fighting over those people now.”

The district’s general fund revenue is expected to be $83,064,321.09 for fiscal year 2023, and the contingency fund is 12% of the total budget. That gives the district a projected reserve of $10,174,469. The board must include a minimum reserve of at least 2% of the total budget for the general and food service funds.

Projected expenditures from the general fund that were adjusted for inflationary indexes are fuel (propane and diesel), 40%; insurance, 25%; and utilities, 11%.

An expense projection for buses of $503,089 was included in the tentative budget.

“That’s something I ask Shane (Smith, the district’s finance officer) to put in every year,” Kopp said. “We want to do three or four or five school buses every year, and again, it’s going to be my recommendation going forward that we look at propane as an option. I think those have been really well received.”

Kopp said a report on savings from using propane buses will be given at a later meeting.

The fiscal year begins on July 1, but the final working budget is due in September.

