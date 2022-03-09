There have been plenty of changes for students in the past two years because of COVID-19.
But as things begin to return to normal, one item that isn’t changing for Franklin County Schools is its calendar.
The FCS board approved the traditional calendar for the 2022-2023 school year at its meeting Monday.
The school year will begin on Aug. 11 and end on May 25, 2023.
The board had also considered a non-traditional schedule with school starting on Aug. 30 and ending on June 1.
At its last meeting, FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board the non-traditional calendar offered a little more flexibility because the district could count 1,062 hours instead of a minimum number of days.
On Monday, Kopp recommended the board pass the traditional schedule.
“Our biggest reason as administrators for supporting the non-traditional at first was added flexibility for bad winters,” Kopp told the board Monday. “When we spoke with Kyle (Sexton) about the traditional, he clarified some things for us. We still will have some flexibility with it, and with some built-in days in it, we felt good enough as district administrators to recommend the traditional calendar.”
Sexton, the district’s pupil personnel director, led the school calendar committee.
In a survey conducted by the district, 53% of the respondents preferred the traditional calendar, and 47% liked the non-traditional calendar.
“I’ve had so many teachers and parents say the non-traditional is so much better,” board member BeLinda Henson said after Kopp made his recommendation.
Board Chairperson Natalie Lile, at the board’s Feb. 22 meeting, said the feedback she had gotten at that time was heavily in favor of the non-traditional schedule.
Lile voted for the traditional schedule Monday.
“I do think that the traditional schedule is better,” she said. “I heard people say they really like the one week off for Thanksgiving, and more often than not from the senior parents I heard from, they wanted to have their graduation on Memorial Day weekend, so that’s why I support the traditional schedule.”
For the 2022-2023 school year, fall break will be Oct. 3-7, and spring break will be April 3-7. With the traditional calendar, the district will be off an entire week for Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25, and two full weeks, Dec. 19-Jan. 30, for the holiday season.
With the non-traditional calendar, the district would have been in session Nov. 21-22 and Dec. 19-20.
