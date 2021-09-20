The Franklin County Schools board approved three items to help employees at its meeting Monday at Bondurant Middle School.
The first item was to accept the Kentucky Department of Education’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive payments.
All FCS employees, full or part time, are eligible for the one-time payment of $100 if fully vaccinated on or by Dec. 1. To be fully vaccinated, an employee must receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
After being fully vaccinated, employees would send a photo or scan of their vaccine cards to the district’s finance department, and the stipend will be paid through payroll.
The board also granted all full-time employees in the district three emergency days with pay for the 2021-2022 school year.
The FCS superintendent said the state level COVID leave can be used when an employee is quarantined but can’t be used if an employee gets COVID. When that happens, they have to use their sick days.
“The thought process behind this really is this idea we have employees that have to burn up all their sick days when they get COVID, and that’s what the state says they should do,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “Other districts in the state have these emergency days, and it’s a nice benefit for our employees so they don’t have to burn through all their sick days.”
Kopp said the state allows districts up to three emergency days. Previously, the district had two personal days but no emergency days.
Kopp recommended the FCS have the emergency days this years, examine their effectiveness, see how many were used and give the board a cost analysis at the end of the year to see if it would like to continue the emergency days.
The board also approved a one-time extra duty stipend for COVID.
All active full-time employees who work four hours a day or more for 140 days or more, as of Sept. 20, 2021, will receive a one-time payment of $1,000.
All permanent part-time employees who work less than four hours a day, as of Sept. 20, 2021, will receive a one-time payment of $500.
Substitute one-time payments will not exceed $500.
The board heard the first reading of a policy change granting an additional day of personal leave for full-time certified and classified employees each school year. Employees currently have two personal days.
