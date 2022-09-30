The Franklin County Schools board approved the working budget for fiscal year 2023 at a special-called meeting Monday.
The budget is much the same as the tentative budget the board approved in May.
The district has a beginning balance of $16,081,468.99 for fiscal year 2023.
The district’s general fund revenue is projected to be $83,280.056.52.
The budget includes $600,000 for the purchase of four buses.
“We’re looking again at propane buses,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “We are also looking potentially at one all-electric bus. We’re trying to get a grant.
“The electric buses are $350,000. No school district has that much money to pay for a bus. There’s a grant where you would pay the amount you’d pay on a diesel bus and the grant kicks in the rest.”
Kopp reported that an electric charging station will be installed at each middle school, each high school and the central office. The sheriff’s office, which provides school resource officers to the district, has some electric vehicles.
The district’s contingency fund is $7,492,157.75.
“That’s down about $2 million, but that’s because of the central office purchase, so this is making our contingency right now around 9%,” Teresa Osbourn, the district’s finance officer, told the board in her report.
The board must include a minimum reserve of at least 2% of the total budget for the general and food service funds in its contingency fund.
“You are very blessed,” Osbourn said. “This is my fourth district, and you guys are in great shape.”
