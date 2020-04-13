The school year has a few weeks left, but thoughts are turning to end-of-the-year activities.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp brought up graduation and how that might take place at the Franklin County Board of Education virtual meeting Monday.
"We have no firm answer for if or when we'll have kids come back," Kopp said. "We've been getting a lot of questions from parents and seniors. This has put our seniors in a really difficult situation. Our seniors are missing a lot of things in their last year of school."
Franklin County schools are currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the system is using NTI (Nontraditional instruction) while students remain at home.
"I can't speak for prom, but what I can say is it's my intention, in some way, shape or form — I don't know what it will look like or where it might be — that we're going to honor our seniors with some type of graduation."
Kopp said the school system had paid $1,000 to reserve Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park for graduation on Memorial Day weekend.
If COVID-19 concerns mean graduation can't take place that weekend, Kopp said the horse park has a full schedule for the summer and wouldn't be available for graduation.
"We'd have to look at other options," he said.
The $1,000 could be refunded if graduation doesn't take place at the horse park this year, or it could be applied to the rental fee for next year.
"I've seen funerals and services that have been drive-bys," board member Larry Perkins said. "Maybe we could hand out diplomas while kids drive by. That's just an idea that I'm throwing out there."
"Anything is on the table at this point," said Kopp, who added the topic would be discussed next month when everyone might have a better idea of the year-end schedule.
The board approved the construction documents, plans and specifications for bids on synthetic turf fields at its two high schools.
"That's the plan and specs for how they're going to do the field, what the construction process is going to be like, and that's what they'll bid out for the excavation and all that stuff," Kopp said.
The board last month approved the construction of turf fields at Franklin County and Western Hills.
Kopp also announced that WesBanco has donated $1,250 for the Backpack Snack Program.
In other business, the board approved:
• Emergency leave because of COVID-19 for personnel in the 2019-20 school year.
• A revised school schedule with May 1 and May 19 being student days and the last day of school being May 20.
• The final fiscal year 2020-21 Site Based Decision Making allocations.
• Staff plans for 2020-21.
• Barnes Dennig for the 2019-20 financial statement audit. Barnes Dennig was one of three companies to bid for the work. Kopp said the three companies were scored, and Barnes Dennig had the highest score and lowest bid at $22,000.
