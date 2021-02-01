All the Franklin County Schools K-12 personnel who signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations have received their first dose.
Now the question is, when will students return to in-person instruction?
That decision about the week of Feb. 15 will be made later this week, based upon a variety of factors, but board members let their views be known during an FCS board meeting Monday night.
“I honestly think that if everybody who works with children was given the opportunity to take the shot, and we’re complying with masking and social distancing, then we need to go back to school,” board chairman Natalie Lile said.
“I agree 100%,” board member Larry Perkins concurred.
FCS personnel received vaccinations Thursday and Friday, and Kopp said the Moderna vaccine is 80% effective at preventing the COVID-19 virus 10 to 14 days after the first dose.
Kopp said in a text that the decision to return to a hybrid form of in-person instruction would be based on factors such as data, the board members’ discussion Monday and talking with the health department and others.
“When I keep hearing there’s very little transfer of the virus from teachers to a student or from a student to a teacher,” board member BeLinda Henson said, “and we hear other schools are going back, and they don’t have an issue, I’m wondering why can we not do that?”
With a hybrid plan, students in group A would have in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday would be virtual instruction for all students, and students in group B would receive in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.
Families will have the option to stay with virtual instruction.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Voted to table the approval of Kopp’s re-employment contract until its next meeting on Feb. 16.
“We have not been able to meet collectively to discuss this, and there are questions, that really, things in that contract I don’t understand,” said Henson, who made the motion to table the approval until the Feb. 16 meeting. “I need more layman terms. I was wondering if we could have (FCS general counsel) Grant (Chenoweth) come help us. There are things we might can do that would be more beneficial maybe to Mark in that contract.”
It will be seen if Chenoweth can attend the Feb. 16 meeting.
• Approved a resolution to accept the gift of an ambulance from the City of Frankfort. The ambulance will be used by the EMT program of the Franklin County Career and Technical Center for training purposes only. It will not be driven.
• Approved a revised substitute teaching salary schedule with an increase of $50 per day through the end of the 2020-21 school year. The district doesn’t have enough substitute teachers, a problem Kopp said is statewide.
• Revised the 2020-21 school calendar to add Feb. 12 as a student day to make up Thursday’s snow day.
• Heard the first reading of the 2021-22 school calendar. With this calendar, school would start on Aug. 12, a Thursday, and the last day would be May 25. Fall break would be Oct. 4-8, winter break Dec. 20-Jan. 4, and spring break April 4-8.
