Some Franklin County Schools employees will now have one more day of personal leave.

The FCS Board of Education approved policies giving full-time classified and certified employees an additional day of personal leave with pay at its meeting Monday night.

Those employees now have a total of three days of personal leave each school year.

Another policy was updated to remove the mandate of charging tuition for out-of-district students.

The board also approved the purchase of two 84-passenger diesel buses and two 72-passenger propane buses.

“We continue to look to always add to our propane fleet; it’s doing very well,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said, “but we still need the larger buses as well, and right now there are no propane options for the larger buses.”

The buses will cost $540,656.

