The Kentucky Department of Education has one more look at the Franklin County Schools district facilities plan.

When the district receives KDE’s final approval of the plan, it’ll be time for FCS board members to decide what project or projects the district will undertake.

The district sent the plan to KDE for final approval after a public hearing Thursday at Central Office.

There were no public comments made at the hearing, which was followed by a special-called board meeting.

“This is one of those things that we have to do, this is the process,” Board Chair Natalie Lile said at the meeting. “We always welcome input. We welcomed input all the way through this process, and we got some, but toward the end I think people were a little tired.

“We have gotten input, but there was no one who wanted to comment today.”

Following the hearing, hearing officer Tim Lucas submitted a report to the board. The board approved the report and submitted its final proposal to KDE for its final approval.

Lucas works with RSA, the group that led the development of the district facilities plan. RSA, located in Lexington, provides public finance services throughout the region, according to its website.

A district must file a facilities plan every four years.

The FCS district facilities plan would cost $98,317,914 if every project were undertaken. Because the district doesn’t have the money to complete the entire plan, board members will select projects at a later meeting.

Among the possibilities is a new middle school, with Bondurant being demolished and a new middle school built on the existing site.

Another involves the Early Learning Village, which is for students in pre-school through kindergarten. The plan calls for ELV, except for the gym, to be demolished.

The gym would be renovated to become central storage for the district, and the plan would relocate kindergarteners from ELV plus preschool to Hearn and Peaks Mill.

On the current site of ELV, a new elementary school to replace Elkhorn Elementary would be built, and the current Elkhorn Elementary building would be renovated into a new alternative school for the Academy and William Cofield students.

The estimated cost for the new middle school is $25,487,505. For a new Elkhorn Elementary on the site of the existing Early Learning Village, the estimated cost is $17,268,847.

Renovating the current Elkhorn Elementary building for an alternative school is estimated to cost $7,142,068.

