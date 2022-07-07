The Kentucky Department of Education has one more look at the Franklin County Schools district facilities plan.
When the district receives KDE’s final approval of the plan, it’ll be time for FCS board members to decide what project or projects the district will undertake.
The district sent the plan to KDE for final approval after a public hearing Thursday at Central Office.
There were no public comments made at the hearing, which was followed by a special-called board meeting.
“This is one of those things that we have to do, this is the process,” Board Chair Natalie Lile said at the meeting. “We always welcome input. We welcomed input all the way through this process, and we got some, but toward the end I think people were a little tired.
“We have gotten input, but there was no one who wanted to comment today.”
Following the hearing, hearing officer Tim Lucas submitted a report to the board. The board approved the report and submitted its final proposal to KDE for its final approval.
Lucas works with RSA, the group that led the development of the district facilities plan. RSA, located in Lexington, provides public finance services throughout the region, according to its website.
A district must file a facilities plan every four years.
The FCS district facilities plan would cost $98,317,914 if every project were undertaken. Because the district doesn’t have the money to complete the entire plan, board members will select projects at a later meeting.
Among the possibilities is a new middle school, with Bondurant being demolished and a new middle school built on the existing site.
Another involves the Early Learning Village, which is for students in pre-school through kindergarten. The plan calls for ELV, except for the gym, to be demolished.
The gym would be renovated to become central storage for the district, and the plan would relocate kindergarteners from ELV plus preschool to Hearn and Peaks Mill.
On the current site of ELV, a new elementary school to replace Elkhorn Elementary would be built, and the current Elkhorn Elementary building would be renovated into a new alternative school for the Academy and William Cofield students.
The estimated cost for the new middle school is $25,487,505. For a new Elkhorn Elementary on the site of the existing Early Learning Village, the estimated cost is $17,268,847.
Renovating the current Elkhorn Elementary building for an alternative school is estimated to cost $7,142,068.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.