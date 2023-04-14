Franklin County Schools currently has six school resource officers. While giving an update on the school resource officer contract at Monday’s board meeting, FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said the district has a goal of adding more.
“We are so very pleased to partner with Sheriff [Chris] Quire and his staff,” Kopp said. “They’ve been nothing but collaborative and supportive throughout our relationship.”
The district currently has six school resource officers — one in each high school, one in each middle school, one at the Academy, and a sixth, Capt. Jeff Abrams, who supervises the school resource officers and can float among the other schools as needed.
The school resource officers are employed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the district has a contract with the sheriff’s office to reimburse their salaries and mileage.
“With all the school shootings and all of the different safety issues that we have seen over the years, we know how very valuable and how very important it is that we have this relationship with our school resource officers,” Kopp said, “and frankly, we would love to see a day where we can have a school resource officer in every one of our schools. We’re working toward that goal.”
Kopp told the board about a meeting he had a couple of weeks ago with Quire and Abrams.
“We spoke about a proposal I’ll be bringing to you that we will increase our funding from six school resource officers to 8½ school resource officers,” he said, “and we’ve asked the county judge-executive and the sheriff to work to find the funding for the other half so that we will have nine school resource officers. The overall intent is eventually to get to 13 school resource officers that we could employ.
“It does take funding, and obviously it’s funding that we’re going to have to continue to look at, sources of how we’re going to make this happen, but we think it’s the most important thing that we can do, to protect the safety of our staff and our students.”
No action was scheduled for the school resource officers.
The board did approve BG1s for several projects. Kopp told the board a BG1 is the beginning of a project. It doesn’t mean a project will be started immediately, but it will be ready to start when it’s brought back to the board for approval.
Projects receiving BG1 approval were the visitor athletic grandstands at the Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School football fields; construction of two auxiliary gyms, one at FCHS and one at WHHS; the demolition of the district’s old central office at 916 East Main; and repaving the bus garage lot, repaving the FCHS tennis courts and repaving the track at WHHS.
Kopp said a new eight-lane track at FCHS, which had been mentioned at a previous board meeting, is a little farther down the road.
The board received the Public Education Achieves in Kentucky (PEAK) Award from the Kentucky School Board Association at the start of Monday’s meeting. The award was given for William Cofield High School and the non-traditional path the school provides to graduation for students struggling to meet that goal.
