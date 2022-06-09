Franklin County Schools Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six gave an update on literacy data at Monday’s school board meeting.
At the end of the meeting, FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp thanked Six for her service to the district.
Six has been named deputy superintendent for Oldham County Schools. She begins her new position on July 1.
“Sharla has just done an amazing job for us,” Kopp said. “Her knowledge, experience, passion for kids, passion for education shows in everything she does.”
Six was one of three finalists for the Oldham County Schools superintendent position last year.
In her presentation Monday, Six pointed to improvement in literacy data at the elementary school level.
“I’m excited to share the literacy data because there is a direct correlation to a decision you made last summer to allow us to create 28 literacy positions in the schools as well as principals working hard to tighten up training programs for their staffs,” Six told the board. “We did district-wide training in the core components of reading across the elementary schools.
“What we want to aim for is at least 80% of our students reading at a proficient level,” she added. “Third, fourth and fifth graders are rocking some progress.”
In the third grade, five of the six schools scored 80% or above. Westridge led at the fourth grade level with a score of 88%, followed by Collins Lane at 86%.
At the fifth grade level, Hearn scored 87%.
“Lots of variables play into this,” Six said, “but one of the decisions you made last summer had a direct impact, and we just wanted to thank you for that.”
These are the scores for each school for grades 3 through 5. The first number is the fall score, followed by the spring score.
Third grade: Bridgeport (64, 84), Collins Lane (71, 87), Elkhorn (50, 74), Hearn (76, 89), Peaks Mill (57, 81), Westridge (31, 88).
Fourth grade: Bridgeport (44, 71), Collins Lane (72, 86), Elkhorn (54, 77), Hearn (52, 77), Peaks Mill (65, 77), Westridge (68, 88).
Fifth grade: Bridgeport (39, 65), Collins Lane (68, 76), Elkhorn (65, 72), Hearn (70, 87), Peaks Mill (69, 76), Westridge (54, 79).
“Thank you, Sharla, and the instructional team and all our principals for that great data,” Kopp said. “I think when you look at it, we want to see growth from fall to spring, and we see a whole lot of growth here. The literacy aide positions, as long as I’m superintendent, we’re gong to find a way to keep them because after one year the data speaks for itself.”
In other business, the board approved the intent to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
“We’re really proud to bring this to you tonight,” Kopp told the board. “All Franklin County schools will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, the CEP, for the 2022-2023 school year that will provide a free breakfast and lunch to every single student in every one of our schools.”
This is a federal program.
Besides Six, several other FCS employees are leaving the district.
“At central office we lost our finance director,” Kopp said. “I’ll just say, you look for a good, solid single or double when you’re trying to replace folks. We hit a grand slam home run and have significantly upgraded our finance department with the addition of Teresa Osborne. She is our new chief financial officer.
“When you do good things sometimes other districts notice that, and unfortunately we’re losing a really good person with our food service director Wendy Greenwell,” Kopp said. Greenwell has taken a position with another district closer to where she lives.
Tracey Cline, principal at Westridge, is leaving but on a memorandum of agreement (MOA). She will remain an FCS employee but will work at the Kentucky Department of Education. Christy Drury been hired as principal at Westridge.
In recognitions at the beginning of the meeting, retirees were honored. Those retiring with less than 20 years with the district received a clock. Retirees with 20 years or more with the district received a rocking chair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.