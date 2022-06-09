FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six gave an update on literacy data at Monday’s school board meeting.

At the end of the meeting, FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp thanked Six for her service to the district.

Six has been named deputy superintendent for Oldham County Schools. She begins her new position on July 1.

“Sharla has just done an amazing job for us,” Kopp said. “Her knowledge, experience, passion for kids, passion for education shows in everything she does.”

Six was one of three finalists for the Oldham County Schools superintendent position last year.

In her presentation Monday, Six pointed to improvement in literacy data at the elementary school level.

“I’m excited to share the literacy data because there is a direct correlation to a decision you made last summer to allow us to create 28 literacy positions in the schools as well as principals working hard to tighten up training programs for their staffs,” Six told the board. “We did district-wide training in the core components of reading across the elementary schools.

“What we want to aim for is at least 80% of our students reading at a proficient level,” she added. “Third, fourth and fifth graders are rocking some progress.”

In the third grade, five of the six schools scored 80% or above. Westridge led at the fourth grade level with a score of 88%, followed by Collins Lane at 86%.

At the fifth grade level, Hearn scored 87%.

“Lots of variables play into this,” Six said, “but one of the decisions you made last summer had a direct impact, and we just wanted to thank you for that.”

These are the scores for each school for grades 3 through 5. The first number is the fall score, followed by the spring score.

Third grade: Bridgeport (64, 84), Collins Lane (71, 87), Elkhorn (50, 74), Hearn (76, 89), Peaks Mill (57, 81), Westridge (31, 88).

Fourth grade: Bridgeport (44, 71), Collins Lane (72, 86), Elkhorn (54, 77), Hearn (52, 77), Peaks Mill (65, 77), Westridge (68, 88).

Fifth grade: Bridgeport (39, 65), Collins Lane (68, 76), Elkhorn (65, 72), Hearn (70, 87), Peaks Mill (69, 76), Westridge (54, 79).

“Thank you, Sharla, and the instructional team and all our principals for that great data,” Kopp said. “I think when you look at it, we want to see growth from fall to spring, and we see a whole lot of growth here. The literacy aide positions, as long as I’m superintendent, we’re gong to find a way to keep them because after one year the data speaks for itself.”

In other business, the board approved the intent to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.

“We’re really proud to bring this to you tonight,” Kopp told the board. “All Franklin County schools will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, the CEP, for the 2022-2023 school year that will provide a free breakfast and lunch to every single student in every one of our schools.”

This is a federal program.

Besides Six, several other FCS employees are leaving the district.

“At central office we lost our finance director,” Kopp said. “I’ll just say, you look for a good, solid single or double when you’re trying to replace folks. We hit a grand slam home run and have significantly upgraded our finance department with the addition of Teresa Osborne. She is our new chief financial officer.

“When you do good things sometimes other districts notice that, and unfortunately we’re losing a really good person with our food service director Wendy Greenwell,” Kopp said. Greenwell has taken a position with another district closer to where she lives.

Tracey Cline, principal at Westridge, is leaving but on a memorandum of agreement (MOA). She will remain an FCS employee but will work at the Kentucky Department of Education. Christy Drury been hired as principal at Westridge.

In recognitions at the beginning of the meeting, retirees were honored. Those retiring with less than 20 years with the district received a clock. Retirees with 20 years or more with the district received a rocking chair.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription