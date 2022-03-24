When Franklin County Schools purchased its new central office for $990,000 in 2015, it seemed like a good deal.
The FCS board heard at its meeting Monday that repairs to one of the three buildings at 190 Kings Daughters Drive will cost nearly that amount.
“The building envelope, the exterior perimeter, allows water to penetrate quite excessively and has caused a lot of wood to rot to the point there are pieces of structural wood that no longer exist,” Brian McMillan, with Brown Kubican Structural Engineers, said about Building 3 in his report to the board.
“The west-facing wall of the building is in the worst condition,” he added. “That is going to require structural repairs. The offices along the west wall have been vacated. The report calls west offices structurally unsafe and to remain vacated until the building is repaired.”
Repairs call for all the brick around the outside of the building to be removed and for the reconstruction of exterior walls.
“There’s not a simple fix to this problem,” McMillan said.
The building, as it was originally constructed, has brick, then foam insulation, wood wall studs and insulation and then a plastic sheet that is on the interior side of the wood studs.
“So not only are we letting water into the building, we’re trapping it with a plastic sheet on the interior side that has led to the rot seen in this report,” McMillan said.
The building also has a metal roof that was applied to an existing shingle roof with 2x4s between the shingles and metal roof.
“The life of that metal is pretty much gone,” FCS Assistant Superintendent John Fields said. “If the board decides to renovate, you’re going to have to replace the roof structure as well because it’s outlived its life expectancy.
Windows that have been replaced have also shown rot around the windows.
“We’ve started to ask architects what it would cost,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board. “The estimate to do it right now, low end, we’re talking $600,000; high end is $800,000.
“If you’re adding a roof and windows to it, you’re looking at over $1 million potentially.”
Employees have been moved to offices that are able to stay open, and others have been working virtually from home.
Kopp said the district has been looking at rental property, most of which is around $9 per square foot. For what the district needs, the rent would be around $135,000 per year.
The district has also spoken to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) about using some of its vacant offices in its building. The office space would be free, with the FCS helping offset some utility costs.
McMillan said repairs need to begin within 12 months.
“We really want to invest in our students, but we’re going to have to find some place to put folks,” Kopp said.
Buildings 1 and 2 also need some repairs, but those are not as extensive.
Kopp told the board there are four options available. The first three are to sell the property as is, doing repairs and relocating people in Building 3 in temporary office space, and tearing down the building and rebuilding the central office at its current location or the property where the previous central office was located.
“Option 4, we know that we’re going to eventually be building a new school if we can ever get our district facility plan back from KDE,” Kopp said. “Maybe as part of, if we do build a school, and that opens up a school building, potentially renovating that for not only our alternative schools but for our central office spaces.”
Monday’s meeting was a working meeting and no action is taken at those meetings.
The board’s next regular meeting is April 11.
“There are a lot of options, you’re going to have to figure out,” Kopp told the board. “We obviously are going to have to figure something out with this because it can’t exist in its current state.”
