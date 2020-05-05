The Franklin County Board of Education took the second of a three-step process by unanimously approving Superintendent Mark Kopp’s fiscal year 2020-21 tentative budget.
In January — pre-COVID-19 — the board OK’d a draft budget, which included $72.9 million in general fund revenue and $15.1 million in payments made by the state.
“There haven’t been a whole lot of changes from the draft budget to the tentative budget,” Kopp said. “We’re trying to be as conservative as we possibly can in these trying times.”
The tentative budget, which passed on Monday and includes $72.6 million in general fund revenue and $15.2 million in payments made by the state, wasn’t far off the original numbers.
Due to tax collection extensions and salary increases, there is a $1.232 million decrease in the beginning balance compared to fiscal year 2019-20.
“We are being conservative with tax estimates because of all that is going on,” Kopp said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other funds’ projected revenue and expenditures include $3.93 million in food service, $1.37 million in after-school program and $5.9 million in special revenue, which is an estimate of federal, state and local funds and will be adjusted based on funding fluctuations.
Projected expenses include $6.87 million in Fund 400 debt service payments; $580,883 in general fund KISTA bus payments; and $425,530 in funds 310 and 320, which is money available for future capital projects.
Personnel costs represent approximately 77% of the projected general fund expense. An average step increase of 1.5% was used to estimate an increase of $591,933. The step increase is part of the salary schedule for all employees based on years of experience. Kopp said the state expects districts to spend 75%-80% on personnel.
“That’s really healthy, in my opinion,” said school board member Chuck Fletcher.
The tentative budget contains a projected reserve of $7.97 million, or roughly 10% of the total budget. According to Kopp, the reserve would equate to about six weeks of operating expenses. The state requires 2%.
“We’re right where we need to be,” the superintendent said.
The third and final step in the process, a working budget, must be approved by the school board in September and is due to the Kentucky Department of Education by Sept. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.