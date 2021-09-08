franklin county schools logo one team

The Franklin County Schools Board of Education passed a working budget for 2021-2022 at its meeting Tuesday.

The total general fund for the working budget is $79,390,702, an increase of $1,839,275 from the actual budget of 2020-2021. Expenses for the working budget are $79,390,703.

“I went back to FY 19 (fiscal year 2019) and looked at our expenses and tried to bump our numbers back up to where they were in a standard school year, when students are in school all year, because our expenses were noticeably down in some categories,” FCS Finance Officer Shane Smith told the board during a report on the budget.

“I tried to bump the projected costs up to a standard school year.”

Smith reported that 76.5% of the total budget is for salary, benefits and salary-related expenses.

He said he also budgeted conservatively on taxes available to the district, reporting that the collection rate is traditionally 93%.

State law requires that school districts submit a working budget to the Kentucky Department of Education by Sept. 30.

In other business:

• The board approved projects for the Western Hills and Franklin County athletic programs. The project at WHHS will move all field events for track and field outside the fence surrounding the football field. The project at FCHS is the construction of a concession stand that can be used by the football and soccer teams.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said the estimated cost of both projects is $560,000 and that capital outlay funds will be used.

• The board approved renovating the welding lab at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center at a cost of $58,000 using restricted building funds.

• The board approved a donation from Whitaker Bank to the Western Hills and Bondurant athletic programs. The donation will be $3,000 the first year and $14,400 over a four-year period plus the initial cost of signage. Whitaker Bank will put a sign on the scoreboard at the WHHS football/soccer field.

• The board recognized the district’s Champions of the Month for September. Angel Dotson, a student at Western Hills, was the student champion, and Robin Walls, the attendance clerk at Bridgeport, was the staff champion.

