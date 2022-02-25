FCS logo.png

The Franklin County Schools calendar for the 2022-2023 school year won’t be voted on until March 7, but it was a topic of discussion Monday at the school board’s working meeting.

The traditional calendar, which had a first reading at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, has a school start date of Aug. 11, and the last day of school would be May 25.

The first reading for the non-traditional calendar took place Monday. With this calendar, school starts Aug. 30 and ends June 1.

The district conducted a survey about the calendars with 53% favoring the traditional calendar and 47% selecting the non-traditional calendar.

“I got a lot of feedback,” Board Chair Natalie Lile said. “I put it out on Facebook and asked people to share it. Almost everybody said please go non-traditional. The one thing they said was they’d rather have two more weeks at the end of August than have maybe a few days at the beginning of June.”

The traditional calendar has a full week off for Thanksgiving and the week of Dec. 19.

With the non-traditional calendar, school would be in session Monday and Tuesday both of those weeks.

“With the non-traditional calendar the thing you as a board get as an option is we can count the 1,062 hours instead of a minimum number of days,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “You do have a little more flexibility if we have a really bad winter.

“We are still applying for those 10 NTI (non-traditional instruction) days. We will have those. It’s one of those things you have a little bit of flexibility with traditional, you have a little bit more with non-traditional.”

In the superintendent’s comments, Kopp spoke about the need for a pool in Frankfort.

“We’ve talked about it as a board,” he said. “We know our swimmers right now are at a disadvantage. We have started to have some conversations on short-term fixes with the KSU pool vs. some long-term fixes, thinking and dreaming big.”

Kopp brought up Russell Springs, which has a natatorium combined with an auditorium that has nine classrooms.

“I think that’s something we all would love to see, and I want to bring it to the board to at least start thinking about what are ways we can collaborate with the city and county,” Kopp said. “Moving forward I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for us to at least be willing to collaborate if we have others who are willing to collaborate with us.”

Kopp said he recently met with Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber and Ramon Johnson, KSU interim athletic director.

“There were some initial discussions about how much money it was going to cost just to fix that pool,” Kopp said. “It’s a significant amount of money.”

