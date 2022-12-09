121022.BeLinda Henson_submitted.jpg

BeLinda Henson stands with the planter presented to her by the Franklin County Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday. After serving 12 years on the board, Henson didn't run for reelection this year. Standing behind Henson, from left, are Rebecca Roberts, administrative assistant to the superintendent; FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, and board members Natalie Lile, Chuck Fletcher, Larry Perkins and Justin Watterson. Next to the planter are student board members Garrett Bourne and Isabella Curtsinger. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County Schools Board of Education gathered Monday for its last meeting of the calendar year.

It was the final meeting for board member BeLinda Henson, who didn’t run for reelection this year.

