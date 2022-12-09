The Franklin County Schools Board of Education gathered Monday for its last meeting of the calendar year.
It was the final meeting for board member BeLinda Henson, who didn’t run for reelection this year.
“BeLinda Henson has been a board member for 12 years, and for those 12 years she has served the students and staff and community of this district with dignity and with an overwhelming emphasis on student-centered decisions,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “I learned a lot working with you over these years, Ms. Henson, and I appreciate so much everything that you’ve done, and we all do.
“We’re going to miss BeLinda so incredibly much, and we wish her well in her retirement, and we have a very special gift to give to you.”
Henson was presented with a planter built by Franklin County Career and Technical Center students, which was engraved with the information from her time on the board and filled with flowers.
The board voted on two items at Monday’s meeting. One was the KETS (Kentucky Education Technology Systems) offer of assistance for fiscal year 2023.
“Acceptance of the offer of assistance commits the board of education to follow the statutes and regulations of the SFCC (school facilities construction commission) and the Kentucky Department of Education governing education technology funding program,” Kopp told the board.
Based on statewide ADA figures used for fiscal year 2023 SEEK, the first offer of assistance in federal year 2023 is in the amount of $70,857.
“The accepted fund offers of assistance must be equally matched by the board of education. Kopp said funding of the match will be paid through the general fund.
The board voted to accept the offer of assistance.
The board also approved the request to reseat the local planning committee.
“The Franklin County Board of Education needs to request approval from the Kentucky Department of Education to reseat the local planning committee and consider a finding in order to change the current facility plan at Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School for the following additions at both locations — construct football grandstands, construct ag greenhouses.”
Franklin County senior Garrett Bourne, a student board member, brought up another area he said needs attention — the boys locker room in the FCHS gym.
“The locker room has ceiling tiles falling through; half the lockers are almost halfway tipped over,” Bourne told the board. “It looks like complete garbage, like it hasn’t been touched since the 1950s. It’s not pretty. I don’t know why. I think that needs to be updated. That needs some work.”
Board member Larry Perkins concurred with Bourne’s assessment.
“It is in bad, bad, bad shape,” Perkins said. “It really looks bad.”
Kopp said those issues are ones the planning committee can add to its discussion.
Deputy Superintendent Tammy McDonald gave an update on Kentucky assessment data that was reviewed.
Western Hills’ four-year graduation rate went from 94.3%, in the yellow range, to 95.7%, the green range. Blue is the highest range, followed by green.
Hearn improved its math, reading, social studies, science and writing ratings along with the school’s overall rating after the data review.
Westridge Elementary, which had a TSI (targeted support and improvement) federal classification, had that label removed by the Kentucky Department of Education after the data cleanup.
