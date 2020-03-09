wash hands

Does your Franklin County Schools student know how to properly wash their hands?

FCS is challenging students to create a public service announcement showing the proper technique. The PSA should be less than 1 minute and must contain the student’s name, grade and school. Submissions are due Friday and can be emailed to Kristen.waits@franklin.kyschools.us.

PSAs will be judged and a winner will be announced on Monday, March 16. The best PSA will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

