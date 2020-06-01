FCS

Franklin County Schools will continue with its bulk feeding program throughout the summer.

Feeding sites are open on Mondays and Thursdays, when three breakfasts and three lunches will be distributed to students. Parents and guardians may pick up the meals (one per child) without the child being present.

Breakfasts consist of whole grain cereal, PopTart, fresh or packaged fruit, fruit juice and milk. Lunches include a deli sandwich, EZ Jammer sandwich and yogurt/cheese stick snack packs with fresh or packaged fruit, fresh vegetables and milk. Families are encouraged to refrigerate meals.

There are three curbside pickup locations. Bondurant Middle, Collins Lane Elementary and Elkhorn Middle are open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West side mobile sites include:

• Sarah Apartments from 10:50-11:10 a.m.

• Evergreen Baptist Church from 11:20-11:40 a.m.

• Farmers and Cherry from 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

• Capital Bowl from 12:15-12:35 p.m.

• Woodside Apartments from 10:50-11:10 a.m.

• Franklin County Sheriff’s Office from 11:20-11:40 a.m.

• Bald Knob Fire Department from 11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

East side mobile sites include:

• Ridgewood from 10:50-11:05 a.m.

• Old Hughes from 11:15-11:30 a.m.

• Swallowfield from 11:40-11:55 a.m.

• Union Ridge from 12:10-12:25 p.m.

• Switzer from 12:35-12:50 p.m.

• Austin Park from 10:50-11:05 a.m.

• Riverview from 11:15-11:35 a.m.

• Stivers Apartments from 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

• Centennial from 12:15-12:35 p.m.

• Quachita Trail from 10:50-11:05 a.m.

• Hickory Hills from 11:15-11:35 a.m.

• Prince Hall from 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

• Tierra Linda from 12:15-12:30 p.m.

For more information, call 502-209-6899.

