Snow is in the forecast later this week, and was a topic of discussion at the Franklin County Schools board meeting Monday.

“It’s the time of year we need to start thinking about snow,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “We will try to make a decision on school as quickly as we possibly can.”

Kopp said he, Transportation Director Brad McKinney and Assistant Superintendent for District Services John Fields will drive the roads in the morning to make a determination on school closure. Kopp said the first bus starts up about 5:15 a.m.

“We need to make that call by 5 a.m.,” Kopp told the board. “We’ll try not to call and send it out to the public too early. We don’t want to wake you up at 4 in the morning with a phone call.”

Kopp said the district has two ways to deal with school closings. The district has five NTI (non-traditional instruction) days remaining along with some built-in days in its calendar that can be used as traditional snow days.

“What we are going to try to do is use some of those traditional snow days first,” he said. “We’re trying to hang on to those NCI days if we have another bad situation, an outbreak of COVID.”

• Judge-Executive Huston Wells presented a proclamation declaring January 2022 school board member recognition month.

The members of the FCS board are Natalie Lile, Chuck Fletcher, BeLinda Henson, Larry Perkins and Justin Watterson.

“You all do thankless work,” Kopp told the board. "This is our time to say you how much we appreciate you and thank you.”

January is School Board Recognition Month in Kentucky.

• The board elected officers for 2022. Lile was reelected as chairperson, and Fletcher was reelected as vice chairperson. They were the only nominations for those positions.

