With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, Franklin County Schools has decided to continue with virtual instruction through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Frankfort Independent Schools will move to virtual instruction for next week.
“We know numbers are rising very rapidly,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page Thursday. “We will probably be going into the red if not today, probably tomorrow looking at some data received from the health department.”
Franklin County moved into the red zone Thursday on the state’s current incidence rate ma.
“Franklin County has entered into a red zone,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber wrote in a letter emailed to colleagues. “While this requires a very difficult decision that involves a number of metrics, the safety and well-being of our staff and students is critical to the success of our students and families. Therefore, we will be moving to virtual teaching and learning for the week of Nov. 16-20.”
The county is at 30 average daily new cases per 100,000 people. Counties in the red zone have more than 25 average daily cases.
“We don’t take this decision-making process lightly at all,” Kopp said. “It’s a very difficult decision, and I hope you all understand we all want our kids back in school, but we also always have to put safety first.
“We all have to do our part. Please, I’m asking all of you who are seeing this video, continue wearing your masks, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, all of those things. We all have to work together so we can get our students back in person sooner rather than later.”
The latest decision for FCS covers next week and Nov. 23 and 24. The district is off for Thanksgiving break Nov. 25-27.
Kopp said the district would reassess data during the week of Nov. 23 and will make a decision for the week after Thanksgiving.
Three local schools had additional positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to data on the state’s website, kycovid19.ky.gov. They are Elkhorn Elementary, two students; Western Hills, one student; and Elkhorn Middle, one staff member.
Local schools that have ever reported positive cases are Bondurant (four students), Collins Lane (one student and one staff), Elkhorn Elementary (four students), Elkhorn Middle (two students and one staff), Franklin County (seven students and one staff), Westridge (one student and one staff), William Cofield (two students and two staff), Frankfort High (two students), Western Hills (five students), Second Street (one student), Hearn (three staff), Peaks Mill (one staff), Bridgeport (two students) and The Frankfort Christian Academy (one staff).
Neither public school district has any students or staff in quarantine this week. FCS has had 106 students and 23 staff members ever quarantined while the numbers for FIS are 21 students and seven staff members.
Being quarantined does not necessarily mean a person has tested positive for the virus.
Kentucky State University has had 90 students and three staff ever test positive for COVID.
