Franklin County’s incidence rate for COVID-19 cases hasn’t dropped much, and both local school districts are staying with their current instruction plan for the coming week.
“After reviewing all of the current data, Franklin County Schools will continue with virtual instruction for all of next week,” FCS posted on its Facebook page. “We will analyze the data once again next Thursday to determine our plans moving forward.”
Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber said the district would remain in its “orange plan” next week, bringing in small groups of students.
The county’s current incidence rate is 17.1, down from 19.1 last Thursday.
The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.
Counties in the orange zone have average daily cases between greater than 10 and 25 per 100,000 population.
Since school districts began reporting their numbers to the state, FCS has had 25 students and nine staff members test positive for COVID-19 while FIS has had three students and no staff members test positive, according to data on the state’s website kycovid19.ky.gov.
Five local schools saw an increase in cases since last week’s report, each with one additional student who tested positive. Those schools are Bondurant, Franklin County, Westridge Elementary, Frankfort High and Western Hills High. Bridgeport reported two students to ever test positive for the virus, the school’s first appearance on the list.
The breakdown of cases ever reported among local schools is Bondurant (four students), Collins Lane (one student and one staff), Elkhorn Elementary (two students), Elkhorn Middle (two students), Franklin County (seven students and one staff), Westridge (one student and one staff), Cofield (two students and two staff), Frankfort High (two students), Western Hills (four students), Second Street (one student), Hearn (three staff), Peaks Mill (one staff), Bridgeport (two students) and The Frankfort Christian Academy (one staff).
After having just three students quarantined last week, FCS has 17 students in quarantine this week: 16 from Bondurant and one from Elkhorn Middle.
FCS has had 101 students and six staff ever quarantine, and FIS has had 21 students ands seven staff ever quarantine.
Being in quarantine doesn’t necessarily mean a person has tested positive for the virus.
Kentucky State University had an increase of eight students test positive in the past week, bringing its total of students who have ever tested positive to 89. The number of staff to ever test positive remains at three.
