Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools are making plans for instruction when classes resume after winter break.

Both districts begin their winter break Monday and return to instruction on Jan. 4.

FCS posted a notice on its Facebook page Thursday that it will stay with virtual instruction through Jan. 15.

“After speaking with the health department and our administrators, FCS has made the decision to remain virtual through Jan. 15,” the message read. “We will reassess the data at that time to determine if we will be able to return to in-person instruction starting on Jan. 19.”

FIS discussed options for returning to school at its board meeting Monday.

On Wednesday, FIS Superintendent Houston Barber posted on Twitter that he will recommend the district begins the new year with virtual instruction on Jan. 4 and begin in-person instruction on Jan. 11.

“The FIS team is reviewing new guidance, awaiting a new executive order from Gov. (Andy) Beshear, and planning for next steps,” Barber tweeted. “I will be recommending that we begin Jan. 11 for in-person instruction (with virtual options) and start the year on the 4th of Jan. virtually.

“In order to prepare, plan to start 2021 virtually on the 4th of January with in-person set to begin on Jan. 11, 2021. We will send specific details as we carefully review guidance and make the best decisions for students moving forward.”

