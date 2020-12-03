Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber and Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said Thursday that their districts will continue with virtual instruction through December.
Franklin County remains firmly in the red zone, the most severe, in Thursday's incidence rate map on the state's website kycovid19.ky.gov.
The county was at 39.2 average new daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
Counties in the red zone have over 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county's total to 1,534 since the pandemic began.
There are 232 active cases in the county.
"I believe this is our largest active at one time to date," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. "We have had 61 cases reported so far in December and are still finishing up November cases.
"We are still working on the final list on COVID-19 deaths from the state Department for Public Health," she added. "But what we can confirm is that 23 people with COVID-19 have passed in Franklin County. However, we cannot confirm that the cause of death was actually deemed to be COVID-19. The review process for these deaths is a very detailed process that can take some time. Regardless of the cause of death, our condolences goes out to these families."
Of those 23 deaths, 15 were residents of long-term facilities. Ages of the deceased ranged from 65 to 95.
In the local school districts, FCS has had 44 students and 11 staff ever test positive, and FIS has had five students and no staff ever test positive.
This week, FIS has six students and two staff quarantined, and FCS has no one quarantined. Being in quarantine doesn't necessarily mean a person has tested positive for COVID.
Local schools that have ever reported positive cases are Bondurant (sixstudents), Collins Lane (four students and one staff), Elkhorn Elementary (four students), Elkhorn Middle (five students and one staff), Franklin County (10 students and one staff), Westridge (one student and one staff), William Cofield (two students and two staff), Frankfort High (two students), Western Hills (nine students), Second Street (two students), Hearn (three staff), Peaks Mill (two staff), Bridgeport (three students), The Frankfort Christian Academy (one staff) and Good Shepherd (one student).
Kentucky State has had 104 students and three staff ever test positive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.