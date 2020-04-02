Franklin County Schools has made a few tweaks to its emergency feeding program, which will continue while students are on Spring Break next week.
Frankfort Independent Schools Food Service Director Christy Pritchett said her district is also serving meals on Spring Break.
FCS, which serves roughly 1,900 meals per day, has added two additional bus routes and now offers lunch and breakfast at 23 mobile sites, as well as at both middle schools.
The district briefly experimented with breakfast runs but has since decided to give out the next day’s breakfast during daily weekday lunch pickup.
Bondurant and Elkhorn middle schools serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
West side mobile locations include:
• Franklin County Sheriff’s Office parking lot on Riverbend Road at 10:50 a.m.
• Woodside Apartments on Louisville Road at 11:20 a.m.
• Evergreen Baptist Church on Evergreen Road at 11:45 a.m.
• Farmdale subdivision on Cherry Lane at 12:10 p.m.
• Westridge Elementary School on Oak Ridge Drive at 11 a.m.
• St. John Baptist Church on St. Johns Road at 11:25 a.m.
• Bald Knob Fire Department on Flat Creek Road at noon.
• Antioch Church on Harvieland Road at 12:25 p.m.
East side mobile locations include:
• Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive at 10:50 a.m.
• Ridgewood subdivision on Shenandoah Drive at 11:20 a.m.
• Austin Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive at 11:50 a.m.
• Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 12:15 p.m.
• Thorn Hill Learning Center on Leslie Avenue at 12:40 p.m.
• Owenton Avenue/Stivers Apartments on the corner of Willow and North Lime streets at 12:50 p.m.
• Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road at 10:50 a.m.
• Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road at 11:15 a.m.
• Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 11:40 a.m.
• Centennial Drive at noon.
• Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive at 12:20 p.m.
• Swallowfield Church on Owenton Road at 10:50 a.m.
• Camp Pleasant/Gregory Woods Road at 11:15 a.m.
• Hamilton Lane/Union Ridge Road at 11:45 a.m.
• Switzer Ruritan Club on Switzer Road at 12:15 p.m.
All students 18 and younger eat free.
Those who have questions or do not have transportation can call the FCS food hotline at 502-209-6841 to arrange a drop off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.