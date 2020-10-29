Franklin County is still in the orange zone, but its numbers are rising.
With that in mind, Franklin County Schools have made the decision to return to virtual learning next week.
School is in session just three days next week for FCS, Wednesday through Friday. Monday is a district staff day, and Tuesday is Election Day.
Frankfort Independent Schools won’t be in session Tuesday because of Election Day.
“When we made the decision last week to go back in person, our number was at 10.6,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page Thursday.
“Since that time, the number has increased to today it is all the way up to 19.1. Because of that, we’re going to have to make the decision that beginning next week, beginning Wednesday, we’re going to go back to virtual instruction.”
Franklin County’s current incidence rate was 19.1 Thursday. It was 10.6 last Thursday and 13.7 on Tuesday before jumping to 17.1 on Wednesday.
To be in the orange zone, a county has average daily cases between greater than 10 and 25 per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
“Ultimately we always have to decide with safety in mind first,” Kopp said.
FCS returned to in-person instruction this week with the option of virtual learning for those who prefer that method.
FIS will remain in its “orange plan,” bringing in small groups of students, next week, according to Superintendent Houston Barber.
On the state’s website, kycovid19.ky.gov, data shows FCS has had 21 students and nine staff members ever test positive for the virus while FIS has had two students to ever test positive.
Seven local schools had an increase in positive cases ever reported in the past week. Elkhorn Elementary had an additional student and Franklin County High School had four additional students, while those that had positive cases listed for the first time were Elkhorn Middle (two students), Western Hills (three students), Hearn Elementary (three staff), Peaks Mill Elementary (one staff) and Second Street School (one student).
The breakdown of cases ever reported among local schools is Bondurant (three students), Collins Lane (one student and one staff), Elkhorn Elementary (two students), Elkhorn Middle (two students), Franklin County (six students and one staff), Westridge (one staff), Cofield (two students and two staff), Frankfort High (one student), Western Hills (three students), Second Street (one student), Hearn (three staff), Peaks Mill (one staff) and The Frankfort Christian Academy (one staff).
After having 40 students quarantine last week, FCS has just three students in quarantine this week. FIS has no students currently in quarantine.
Since the pandemic started, FCS has had 84 students and six staff ever quarantined while FIS has had 21 students and seven staff ever quarantined.
Being quarantined does not necessarily mean a person has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kentucky State University has had 81 students and three staff ever test positive.
