FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools will host a job fair Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary for those interested in working for the district.

For more information call 502-695-6700.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription