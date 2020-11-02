In the time of a pandemic, getting substitute teachers can be a challenge.
To help meet that challenge, Franklin County Schools gave temporary approval for a boost in pay of $50 a day for substitute teachers at a school board meeting Monday.
“Every school district in the state is facing this problem right now,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “Last year, as you remember, we put in an incentive for substitutes that helped in terms of the number of days they would work.
“Last year we had around 90 substitute teachers hired, and so when you have a very difficult day, when you get into 20, 25 teachers you have to cover, with 90 subs you feel a little better about your chances to do that.”
FCS has gone with virtual learning all year except for last week, when it returned to in-person instruction. It will be going with virtual learning again this week.
“This year, we have in the range of 30-some subs that have been hired, and when we were back this past week, there were a couple of days when we had 10 and 11 absences, and in one those cases five of those went uncovered,” Kopp said.
Asked what happens when a substitute teacher isn’t found, Kopp replied the class is covered internally at the school.
“It’s been challenging not just getting subs but to get subs to work,” he said at the meeting. “For the salary we pay, it’s not a bad salary, but in the time of a pandemic, we’re trying to come up with some way in incentivize it further.
“We feel if we up their pay through these next couple of months, maybe we can A, attract more, and B, get more of them to work if there are outages.”
The temporary approval goes through Dec. 31, and Kopp said it could be reassessed after Jan. 1 if it needs to be.
A substitute teacher's salary is based on the teacher's experience and rank.
In other business, how the decision was made to go back to virtual learning after a week of in-person instruction was discussed.
“We had a very good week last week,” Kopp said. “I was very proud of our teachers, of our staff members, of our kids, and of our parents. They did a fantastic job all week long.
“As we’ve seen, it really started the middle of last week that the numbers statewide, and in the country, for that matter, just skyrocketed to where we had nearly a majority of districts in the state in the red. We went from making the decision (for in-person instruction) when we were at 10.6 new cases per 100,000 people per day to jumping up over 19. The number is back to 18.8 today, still quite high in the orange.”
Counties in the orange zone have average daily cases of greater than 10 to 25 per 100,000 people.
“Again, according to our plan, we stated that if we were in orange or red we would be virtual, and that’s why we made the decision that we made last week,” Kopp said.
“We’ve learned a lot throughout this process. It is challenging. As we’ve said, we don’t want to go back and forth, but we also have to think about safety first, every decision that we make.”
