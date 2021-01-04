Franklin County Schools is staying with virtual instruction through Jan. 15.
What happens after Friday, Jan. 15 is an unknown.
‘The hope is that potentially on Jan. 19, we could have some form of in-person (instruction),” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said during Monday's school board meeting.
“But if the numbers are still extraordinarily high, we’re always going put safety first.”
FCS has had one week of in-person instruction for all students since school started in September. The county is currently in the red zone with an incidence rate of 35.9. That number is the average daily cases per 100,000 population, and it’s based on the previous seven days.
“We’re going to look at the data next week, and we’re going to see where we are,” Kopp said. “We’re still very much in the red. If we are able to come back to some form of in-person instruction, if numbers go down a little bit, we would be looking at, the way the governor’s recommendations have worked out and them having the force of law, we’d have to look at doing a hybrid situation for all of our students.”
In a hybrid situation, students in groups A and B would have in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday would be virtual instruction for all students, and students in groups C and D would receive in-person instruction Thursday and Friday.
The district would have to follow the governor’s recommendations, such as social distancing and wearing masks.
The hybrid model would be used in elementary, middle and high schools.
“We try to avoid hybrid in elementary,” Kopp said, “but we couldn’t keep the number of students we’re going to have six feet apart or farther.”
Students would still have an option for virtual instruction. The district will be sending out information on instruction preference this week and look at data next week.
Dr. Jim Masters, the district’s K-12 director of curriculum and instruction, gave a review of the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan.
Among the highlights was transition readiness, which is expanding opportunities in career and technical education.
Masters mentioned a meeting two years ago with the Bluegrass Community and Technical College that was set up by Kopp.
“That has now allowed us to have a relationship with them,” Masters said, “and we will be implementing dual credit courses with all our career and technical education courses, specifically those at the CTC (Career and Technical Center).
“The reason why that is so important is because it’s going to build a bridge to post-secondary opportunities for our students. If I’m a student that’s going into welding, I can take Welding 101 as a dual credit course, even as a freshman.
“It’s going to provide students with an opportunity not just to get a jump start on post-secondary education,” Masters added, “but more importantly to better prepare them for post-secondary opportunities.”
Kopp said all CTC pathways lead to industry level certification, and that students will be able to leave high school and start work in fields such as welding, nursing and mechanics.
In other business:
• Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells swore in three FCS incumbent board members who were re-elected in November. They are Natalie Lile, Justin Watterson and Chuck Fletcher. Lile continues as the board’s chairperson and Fletcher as the vice chairperson after the election of officers Monday by the board.
