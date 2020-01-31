To cover classes, Franklin County Schools is in search of more substitute teachers.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said the school district has 134 substitute teachers hired.
“When you hear that, you’re like, ‘Oh, buddy, you’re doing great!’ But sometimes it's the issue of getting subs to cover classes on a regular basis,” Kopp said.
The superintendent said he doesn’t think this problem is unique to just Franklin County but is in line with the rest of the nation.
Kopp doesn’t attribute the need for substitute teachers to the flu season or other sickness. He said the school district has had good teacher attendance lately and hasn’t been hit hard with sickness like other Kentucky school districts. Some schools have closed due to widespread illness.
“Sometimes when you have a strong economy, and very low unemployment, then that’s generally some of the times that we have trouble finding subs,” Kopp said.
The profession of being a substitute teacher usually attracts someone who is retired or has a part-time or no job, Kopp said. Franklin County’s unemployment rate was just about 3% in November, according to FRED Economic Data.
“We are always looking for good substitute teachers,” said Holly Adkins, the human resources director for FCS.
She said some of the requirements to become a substitute teacher are having 64 or more college credit hours, a clear criminal background check and a clear CAN, or Child Abuse/ Neglect, check.
The application can be filled out online at the school district’s website. Adkins said applicants will be notified by HR staff within a day or two after applying online and candidates will then be interviewed. Those who are hired have to complete training.
Subs can specify their availability and which grades they want to teach, she said. While there are issues with all days, Adkins said finding subs is harder on Mondays and Fridays.
The district is trying to do things to incentivize current subs, Kopp said. The school board previously passed a pay bump that would give substitutes an extra $10 a day after they work 50 days. The board also passed earlier this school year a way to allow teachers to receive a stipend for taking their planning period after school and covering a class in their regular planning period during the school day.
Adkins said most subs in the district with a bachelor’s degree make $86 a day. Subs with a teaching degree usually make more.
What happens when a sub can’t be acquired depends on the school level, Kopp said, but typically the principal works with present staff members to cover classes. Some central office employees have covered classes too, he said.
“You just do whatever you can to ensure that our kids are supervised and you just do what you have to do,” Kopp said.
