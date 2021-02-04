FCS meals

With some Franklin County Schools students heading back to the classroom next week, the district has made a few changes in its meal program.

For in-person hybrid learners, four-day meal kits can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bondurant Middle, Collins Lane, Elkhorn Middle and Peaks Mill Elementary.

Six-day meal kits for virtual learners participating in the program may be picked up between 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Hearn and Westridge Elementary.

All meal kits are free and must be pre-ordered by filling out the Google form at https://forms.gle/qrXS2s6riu7KaGoD8

Families must fill out the form each week, and all children 18 and younger, even those who don’t attend school in the district, are eligible.

