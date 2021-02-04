With some Franklin County Schools students heading back to the classroom next week, the district has made a few changes in its meal program.
For in-person hybrid learners, four-day meal kits can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bondurant Middle, Collins Lane, Elkhorn Middle and Peaks Mill Elementary.
Six-day meal kits for virtual learners participating in the program may be picked up between 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at Hearn and Westridge Elementary.
All meal kits are free and must be pre-ordered by filling out the Google form at https://forms.gle/qrXS2s6riu7KaGoD8
Families must fill out the form each week, and all children 18 and younger, even those who don’t attend school in the district, are eligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.