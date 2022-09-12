At the Franklin County Schools board meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Mark Kopp discussed potential district facility plan (DFP) projects that the FCS could begin construction on in the next year.
Kopp told the board that FCS had a little over $44 million in bonding potential that can be paid back by the school district over the next 20 years
He said that FCS would have to start assessing needs based on the DFP and that it is up to the school board to decide which projects are to be picked to be completed first.
"We have as a district about $97 million of a needs," Kopp told the board. "So obviously we can't do everything that is on there."
Kopp then told the board about legislation from the Kentucky General Assembly that took affect in July. For the next two years, school districts will be able to use restricted funds on any project on the DFP, in any order.
"It used to be that those projects had to be in tiers one, two or three," he said. "The tier four and five project, you had to use general fund dollars. For the next two years you as a board have the ability to use restricted funds on anything that is listed on the district facility plan."
The superintendent then noted that tiers four and five were typically projects not directly related to education such as athletic and fine arts facilities.
He then brought up some some tier one projects on the DFP such as building a new schools to replace aging facilities such as Elkhorn Elementary School and Bondurant Middle School.
He posited that once a facility is built to replace Elkhorn then the old school could be converted for use by alternative programs such as The Academy or William Cofield High School.
Kopp then noted that due to the rising cost of construction projects across the country, that FCS would not be able to take on both projects at the same time.
"What you can do is you can elect to do one of those at your discretion as a board," Kopp proffered. "Then using some of the extra bonding capacity that is left over, you can choose to do some of those tier four and five projects."
When the matter was opened up to discussion by the board, District 2 Member Larry Perkins noted that if the Elkhorn project is picked, that would then allow for the old building to be used for school transportation offices and facilities.
"With that transportation building we are really behind the times with that," Perkins told his fellow board members. "If Elkhorn Elementary moved out, they could have some office space over there. We need to look at getting some office space and maybe some other bays for buses."
When Board Member Chuck Fletcher asked how long they had before decisions needed to be made, Kopp told the board as soon as possible.
"The earlier we can make a decision the better," Kopp said. "Because we know after building Collins Lane [Elementary], no matter how great the construction company is, you are not really able to get a building done in a year. Everything has to fall into place for that to happen."
Kopp said that if the board made a decision for how it wanted to proceed in the next few months, they could then request proposals from architects and hopefully begin construction on a new facility by late spring or early summer of 2023.
