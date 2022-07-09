Franklin County Schools has named its new director of curriculum and instruction.

On Thursday, FCS announced that former Elkhorn Elementary School Principal Matt Osborne will take over the post, which was previously held by Dr. Tammy McDonald. Earlier this month, McDonald was appointed FCS deputy superintendent.

“Matt Osborne will do an outstanding job as the new director of curriculum and instruction. His proven leadership in advancing achievement at the school level will serve him well in this new role,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.

Osborne served as principal of Elkhorn Elementary for the past six years. Prior to that he was curriculum resource administrator and assistant principal in Jessamine County. He has also taught elementary students in both Scott and Franklin counties.

“I am very excited to transition into this new role. I look forward to supporting and working closely with the staff, students, and families of Franklin County Schools to fulfill our district’s mission that ‘Every Student Succeeds,’” he stated.

Osborne received his school superintendent certification from the University of Kentucky in May and is an alumnus of Eastern Kentucky University where he earned his Masters of Arts in education with an emphasis in instructional leadership and policy studies. In December 2007, Osborne graduated from Georgetown College with a Bachelors of Science in elementary education.

He and his wife, Mandy, who is an FCS teacher, have two children, Miles and Molly, who attend school in the district.

