Franklin County Schools will offer students six-day meal kits in addition to the three-day kits already provided starting Wednesday.

The six-day meal kits may be picked up only at Westridge and Hearn elementary schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Prior to pickup, a parent or guardian must fill out a meal form for each child at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdnroJyFCd8QW1U2itBpv-UicERR7kraQv6d-gIdRoGi9wdDQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2w6cmSZT9tOV6-GHdU8wBWQmaVLGsw0wHC10i37mU12H7fJnAIyFhKYkE

Families who sign up for the three-day meal kits can choose to pick them up at any of eight schools: Bondurant Middle, Bridgeport, Collins Lane, Elkhorn Middle, Franklin County High, Hearn, Peaks Mill and Westridge.

All children 18 and younger are eligible for the free meal kits.

