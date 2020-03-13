FCS
Buy Now

In addition to serving lunch at Bondurant and Elkhorn middle schools, Franklin County Schools has added mobile emergency feeding sites and two buses so all students under 18 can eat free while schools are closed due to coronavirus precautions.

Lunch will be available at the middle schools from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. Mobile site pickup will start on Tuesday.

Mobile sites and times are as follows: Riverbend (in the sheriff’s office parking lot) at 10:50 a.m.; Woodside Apartments on Louisville Road at 11:20 a.m.; Evergreen Baptist Church at 11:45 a.m.; and Farmdale subdivision on Cherry Lane at 12:10 p.m.

“We’ll also be driving buses to different locations where students congregate,” said Kristen Waits, FCS communications and information coordinator.

The first bus will service Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive at 10:50 a.m.; Ridgewood Apartments on Shenandoah Drive at 11:20 a.m.; and Austin Apartments on Bypass Plaza at 11:50 a.m.

The second bus will serve Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road at 10:50 a.m.; Georgetown Trailer Park on Georgetown Road at 11:15 a.m.; Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 11:40 a.m.; Centennial Drive at noon; and Prince Hall Village Apartments at 12:20 p.m.

Those who do not have transportation can call the FCS food hotline at 502-209-6841 to arrange a drop off.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription