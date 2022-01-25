Franklin County Schools will be providing meals for FCS students during Temporary Remote Instruction this week.

FCS logo.png
Three-day meal kits may be picked up at six schools sites — Bondurant Middle, Collins Lane, Westridge, Elkhorn Middle, Hearn and Peaks Mill — on Wednesday anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
 
Those who are interested in ordering meal kits, must complete the google form at 

