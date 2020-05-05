Benny Watkins Field

The projected cost of installing synthetic turf fields at both Franklin County Schools high schools has decreased by $200,000, but district officials hope when actual bids for the project begin to come in the total price tag will be even lower.

The initial estimate for the project was $2.5 million. On Monday, the Franklin County Board of Education approved a revised BG-3 project application, as is required by the state Department of Education before any school facilities work can be done, that put the total at $2.3 million.

“We hope to get it down to $2 million,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the school board.

Currently the estimated total construction cost is $2 million, in addition to $17,150 (fiscal agent fee); $47,887 (bond discount/bank rating fee); $130,000 (architect/engineer fee); $12,600 (property and topographic survey); $6,500 (geotechnical survey); $15,000 (special inspections); $5,000 (printing and distribution of bid documents); $100,000 (contingencies); and $20,252 (other costs).

In late March, the school board approved the synthetic turf fields project and submitted a Capital Funds Request to the Kentucky Department of Education for just under $550,000. The board plans to use a general fund bond to pay off the remaining $1.4-$1.5 million balance over a 10-year period.

The hope is that the project will be completed by Aug. 7.

In other business, the FCS board:

• Approved a revision to the 2019-20 school calendar, making the last day for students Tuesday, May 12.

• Unanimously OK’d amendments to the 2019-20 Certified Evaluation Plan, which was deemed fair by a committee devised of 50% administrators and 50% teachers.

• Approved the Code of Acceptable Behavior Handbook for 2020-21. There were no significant changes from last year.

• Had the first reading of updated Technology Policy and Procedures. The policy needed to be updated in order to prepare for online registration.

• Unanimously approved a payment of $387,681.75 for the Collins Lane Elementary construction.

• Agreed to pay an invoice from Trane in the amount of $155,873.78.

• OK’d the 2020-21 board meeting schedule, which starts in July. The board will meet at:

6 p.m. on July 6 and Aug. 3 at central office;

11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Westridge Elementary;

6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at central office;

11:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 at Bondurant Middle School;

6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at central office;

11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Franklin County Career and Technical Center;

6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at central office;

11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Early Learning Village;

6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Franklin County High School;

11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Hearn Elementary School;

6 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2021, at central office;

11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2021, at Elkhorn Middle School;

6 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, at central office;

11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2021, at Elkhorn Elementary School;

6 p.m. on March 1, 2021, at central office;

11:30 a.m. on March 16, 2021, at Collins Lane Elementary School;

6 p.m. on April 12, 2021, at central office;

11:30 a.m. on April 19, 2021, at Peaks Mill Elementary School;

6 p.m. on May 3, 2021, at Western Hills High School;

11:30 a.m. on May 17, 2021, at Bridgeport Elementary School;

6 p.m. on June 7, 2021, at central office;

11:30 a.m. on June 21, 2021, at The Academy.

