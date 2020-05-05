The projected cost of installing synthetic turf fields at both Franklin County Schools high schools has decreased by $200,000, but district officials hope when actual bids for the project begin to come in the total price tag will be even lower.
The initial estimate for the project was $2.5 million. On Monday, the Franklin County Board of Education approved a revised BG-3 project application, as is required by the state Department of Education before any school facilities work can be done, that put the total at $2.3 million.
“We hope to get it down to $2 million,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the school board.
Currently the estimated total construction cost is $2 million, in addition to $17,150 (fiscal agent fee); $47,887 (bond discount/bank rating fee); $130,000 (architect/engineer fee); $12,600 (property and topographic survey); $6,500 (geotechnical survey); $15,000 (special inspections); $5,000 (printing and distribution of bid documents); $100,000 (contingencies); and $20,252 (other costs).
In late March, the school board approved the synthetic turf fields project and submitted a Capital Funds Request to the Kentucky Department of Education for just under $550,000. The board plans to use a general fund bond to pay off the remaining $1.4-$1.5 million balance over a 10-year period.
The hope is that the project will be completed by Aug. 7.
In other business, the FCS board:
• Approved a revision to the 2019-20 school calendar, making the last day for students Tuesday, May 12.
• Unanimously OK’d amendments to the 2019-20 Certified Evaluation Plan, which was deemed fair by a committee devised of 50% administrators and 50% teachers.
• Approved the Code of Acceptable Behavior Handbook for 2020-21. There were no significant changes from last year.
• Had the first reading of updated Technology Policy and Procedures. The policy needed to be updated in order to prepare for online registration.
• Unanimously approved a payment of $387,681.75 for the Collins Lane Elementary construction.
• Agreed to pay an invoice from Trane in the amount of $155,873.78.
• OK’d the 2020-21 board meeting schedule, which starts in July. The board will meet at:
6 p.m. on July 6 and Aug. 3 at central office;
11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Westridge Elementary;
6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at central office;
11:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 at Bondurant Middle School;
6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at central office;
11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Franklin County Career and Technical Center;
6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at central office;
11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Early Learning Village;
6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Franklin County High School;
11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Hearn Elementary School;
6 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2021, at central office;
11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2021, at Elkhorn Middle School;
6 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, at central office;
11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2021, at Elkhorn Elementary School;
6 p.m. on March 1, 2021, at central office;
11:30 a.m. on March 16, 2021, at Collins Lane Elementary School;
6 p.m. on April 12, 2021, at central office;
11:30 a.m. on April 19, 2021, at Peaks Mill Elementary School;
6 p.m. on May 3, 2021, at Western Hills High School;
11:30 a.m. on May 17, 2021, at Bridgeport Elementary School;
6 p.m. on June 7, 2021, at central office;
11:30 a.m. on June 21, 2021, at The Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.