Franklin County Schools has opened online registration for the 2020-21 school year to new and returning students. All students must enroll online prior to the start of each academic year.

Download PDF FCS 2020-21 revised calendar

Parents can register new students at https://www.franklin.kyschools.us/2020-2021NewStudentRegistration.aspx

Returning students’ registration can be found at https://kyede4.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/parents/franklin.jsp

Kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1. After the registration is processed, the district will contact parents via email regarding the required documentation. Registration is not complete until the additional documentation is received. To register a kindergartner visit https://www.franklin.kyschools.us/KindergartenRegistration.aspx

