Franklin County Schools has opened online registration for the 2020-21 school year to new and returning students. All students must enroll online prior to the start of each academic year.
Parents can register new students at https://www.franklin.kyschools.us/2020-2021NewStudentRegistration.aspx
Returning students’ registration can be found at https://kyede4.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/parents/franklin.jsp
Kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1. After the registration is processed, the district will contact parents via email regarding the required documentation. Registration is not complete until the additional documentation is received. To register a kindergartner visit https://www.franklin.kyschools.us/KindergartenRegistration.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.