Franklin County Schools officials are asking parents and guardians to select in-person or virtual learning for their students by the end of the week.

Completing the form at www.franklin.kyschools.us/Content/318 will help the district gauge if and when students are able to return to in-person learning.

The form will stay open until the end of the week.

For a video on how to navigate the website visit http://bit.ly/PlanOfRegreso

